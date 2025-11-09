2025 A/L exam to begin tomorrow at over 2,300 centres

The Department of Examinations (DoE) announced that all arrangements have been finalized for the 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Examination, which is set to commence tomorrow (10).

The examination will be held at 2,362 centers islandwide and will continue until December 5, the Department said.

A total of 345,525 candidates have qualified to sit for this year’s examination, comprising 246,521 school candidates and 94,004 private candidates.

The Department further stated that 325 examination coordination centers and 32 divisional paper collecting centers have been established across the country to facilitate the smooth conduct of the examination.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Center (DMC), in collaboration with the Department of Examinations, has implemented a special joint program to prevent possible disruptions caused by adverse weather or natural disasters during the examination period.

According to the DMC, the program aims to ensure that students are not hindered by disaster situations arising from unexpected weather conditions.

Students whose ability to appear for the examination may be affected by any natural disaster situation are advised to contact the 117 hotline or 1911, introduced by the Department of Examinations.

Director of the DMC, Pradeep Kodippili, stated that coordination assistance can also be obtained by contacting the National Examination Emergencies Operations Unit through its special hotline numbers: 0113 668 026, 0113 668 032, 0113 668 087, and 0113 668 119, which operate from the DMC’s Emergency Operations Room.