Sri Lankas workers remittances exceed USD 6 bln in first ten months of 2025

November 9, 2025   09:27 am

Sri Lanka received USD 712 million in workers’ remittances in October 2025, according to the latest figures released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The CBSL reported that total remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad amounted to USD 6.52 billion from January to October 2025, reflecting a 20.1% increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, official data from the Central Bank show that tourism earnings for the first nine months of 2025 have exceeded USD 2 billion.

Total tourism revenue for the period January to September 2025 was recorded at USD 2.47 billion, marking a 5.3% increase compared to USD 2.34 billion earned during the same period in 2024, the CBSL said.

