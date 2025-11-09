Sri Lankas FM explores investment opportunities with leading healthcare provider in Middle East

November 9, 2025   09:55 am

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, met with the top management of Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group, one of the leading healthcare providers in the Middle East.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the Minister highlighted that he had the opportunity to tour the group’s state-of-the-art medical facility, which features advanced technology and AI-driven systems.

The Minister further highlighted the role of Sri Lankans in the company’s technological development.

“It was gratifying to note the significant contribution of Sri Lankans to the development of technology utilized by the Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Group through their development center in Colombo,” he said.

During the discussions, the parties explored potential investment opportunities in Sri Lanka’s healthcare sector, including collaboration in medical tourism, the Minister added.

