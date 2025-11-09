Welfare Benefits Board issues notice to Aswesuma beneficiaries

November 9, 2025   11:13 am

The Welfare Benefits Board has announced that the annual information updates for the ‘Aswesuma’ welfare benefit scheme have now commenced.

The Board stated that families or individuals who registered for the scheme for the first time in 2023—whether they are currently receiving benefits or not—are required to update their information.

However, it is not mandatory for applicants who submitted grievances in 2024 to update their information, as these applicants have already been referred for verification.

The Board emphasized that all family members must have a National Identity Card and an active mobile phone number when re-certifying their information.

Applicants can update their information online by visiting https://eservices.wbb.gov.lk using a computer or smartphone. They must use their HH number and National Identity Card number listed on the QR sheet to access the system and navigate to the information verification menu.

Alternatively, families may complete the process in person by visiting the Welfare Benefits Unit at the Divisional Secretariat or by submitting an annual information update application through their respective Grama Niladhari office.

The Board also noted that participation in the update process is mandatory for all families and individuals in the first phase of the ‘Aswesuma’ scheme. Those who fail to complete the update will be deemed ineligible for benefits in the coming year, it added.

