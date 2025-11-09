Sri Lanka Customs achieves historic single-day revenue; nears annual target

Sri Lanka Customs says it is on track to meet its annual revenue target for 2025 within the next three days.

Customs Director Chandana Punchihewa stated that the department recorded the highest single-day revenue in its history on November 6, amounting to Rs. 27.7 billion.

He explained that the previous record for the highest single-day revenue had been achieved on October 15, 2025, when Customs earned Rs. 24.4 billion.

“This is the highest revenue ever recorded by a tax collection department in Sri Lanka in a single day,” Punchihewa said.

He further noted that Customs had collected a total revenue of Rs. 2,066.7 billion as of November 8, against an annual target of Rs. 2,115 billion (Rs. 2.115 trillion).

“At this pace, we expect to achieve the full-year revenue target by around Wednesday next week and even surpass it thereafter,” he added.