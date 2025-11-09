Sri Lankan security team departs for Maldives to investigate drug-smuggling vessel

November 9, 2025   01:54 pm

A special team of Sri Lankan security forces has departed for the Maldives to investigate a fishing vessel transporting drugs and its crew, who were taken into custody by Maldivian security forces.

The team, comprising officers from the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) and the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN), left for the Maldives following the seizure.

According to reports, the vessel was intercepted based on intelligence provided by Sri Lankan authorities regarding a drug trafficking operation operating through Sri Lanka. The Maldivian security forces detained the fishing vessel along with six fishermen.

The vessel is currently being brought to the Maldives. 

A group of Sri Lankan representatives has already left to investigate the seized drugs and question the detained fishermen, police confirmed.

