Six arrested over Seenigama heroin case detained for 7 days

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has taken steps to detain and question six individuals arrested in Seenigama with over 5 kilograms of heroin, for a period of seven days.

The suspects were apprehended in a raid conducted by officers of the Police Special Task Force yesterday (08) and subsequently handed over to the PNB for further investigation.

The arrested individuals are residents of Galle, Ahangama, Thelwatte, Wathugedara, and Seenigama. Preliminary investigations indicate that they have been involved in drug trafficking activities.

Meanwhile, as part of crime and drug prevention operations conducted under the instructions of the Inspector General of Police, a total of 30,954 individuals have been examined, and 693 individuals arrested on suspicion.

According to police, among those arrested were 26 people directly linked to crimes, 263 warrant holders, 118 open warrant holders, and 15 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol.