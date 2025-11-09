Japan hit with 6.7 magnitude earthquake; tsunami warning issued

November 9, 2025   02:57 pm

A tsunami advisory has been issued for the Iwate Prefecture in Japan following a magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck off the coast today (09), measuring a 4 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale.

The city of Ofunato in Iwate Prefecture issued an evacuation instruction to 6,138 people in 2,825 households in the coastal areas of the city.

A 10-centimeter tsunami was observed in Ofunato Port in Iwate at 5:39 p.m. local time, and a 20-cm tsunami was observed in Kuji Port in Iwate at 5:52 p.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. At 5:12 p.m., the agency said a weak tsunami had been observed 70 kilometers off the coast of Iwate.

A tsunami advisory covers predicted waves of up to 1 meter.

The quake, which struck at 5:03 p.m., measured shindo 4 in the city of Morioka and the town of Yahaba in Iwate as well as in the town of Wakuya in neighboring Miyagi Prefecture.

East Japan Railway said the Tohoku Shinkansen briefly lost power and that operations were suspended between Sendai and Shin-Aomori stations.

Source: The Japan Times

- Agencies

