1 dead, 6 rescued, dozens missing as migrant boat capsizes off Malaysia-Thailand coast

1 dead, 6 rescued, dozens missing as migrant boat capsizes off Malaysia-Thailand coast

November 9, 2025   03:45 pm

Hundreds were missing on Sunday after a boat sank near the Thailand-Malaysia border, as 10 survivors and one body were recovered, the Malaysian maritime authority said.

More victims might still be found at sea some three days after the sinking of the vessel, which left Buthidaung, Myanmar, with about 300 people on board, said First Admiral Romli Mustafa, the maritime authority director of the northern Malaysian states of Kedah and Perlis.

Among the survivors found in the waters off Langkawi were three Myanmar men, two Rohingya men and one Bangladeshi man, while the body was that of a Rohingya woman, state media Bernama said, citing Kedah police chief Adzli Abu Shah.

Members of the mainly Muslim Rohingya minority periodically flee majority-Buddhist Myanmar, where they are seen as foreign interlopers from South Asia, who are denied citizenship and face abuse.

The Malaysia-bound people initially boarded a large vessel but as they neared the border, they were instructed to transfer onto three smaller boats, each carrying about 100 people, to avoid detection by the authorities, Adzli was quoted as saying.

The status of the other two boats was not known, and a search-and-rescue operation was ongoing, he said.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - - 2025.11.09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - - 2025.11.09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - - 2025.11.09

2026 Budget Debate: Minister responds to accusations over allocations to purchase vehicles (English)

2026 Budget Debate: Minister responds to accusations over allocations to purchase vehicles (English)

Govt silent over salary discrepancies - Ceylon Teachers' Union (English)

Govt silent over salary discrepancies - Ceylon Teachers' Union (English)

Budget 2026 based on NPP's clean politics culture - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Budget 2026 based on NPP's clean politics culture - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

'If we fail to protect nationalism, we will all be doomed' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'If we fail to protect nationalism, we will all be doomed' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.11.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.11.08

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Key points from President Anura Kumar's 2026 Budget Speech in Parliament (English)

Key points from President Anura Kumar's 2026 Budget Speech in Parliament (English)