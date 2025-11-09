JSC revises qualifications for Magistrate recruitment

JSC revises qualifications for Magistrate recruitment

November 9, 2025   04:15 pm

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has decided to amend the qualifications for recruitment to the position of Magistrate in the Judicial Service.

Accordingly, the qualifications required for the Judicial Officer Class II Grade I Magistrate position in the Judicial Service have been revised accordingly.

The Commission has specified four qualifications that candidates must fulfill for the post.

Accordingly, in order to qualify for the post, applicant must be either, an attorney-at-law with at least three years of active professional experience, or having served for at least three years in the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, or as a Legal Research Officer, or an individual must have served as a legal officer for at least three years in a Ministry, Department, government institution, or other public body, and having appeared regularly in court during that period, or served as a legal officer for at least three years in a private company, bank, or institution, while regularly appearing in court proceedings, the Judicial Service Commission has noted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - - 2025.11.09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - - 2025.11.09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - - 2025.11.09

2026 Budget Debate: Minister responds to accusations over allocations to purchase vehicles (English)

2026 Budget Debate: Minister responds to accusations over allocations to purchase vehicles (English)

Govt silent over salary discrepancies - Ceylon Teachers' Union (English)

Govt silent over salary discrepancies - Ceylon Teachers' Union (English)

Budget 2026 based on NPP's clean politics culture - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Budget 2026 based on NPP's clean politics culture - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

'If we fail to protect nationalism, we will all be doomed' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'If we fail to protect nationalism, we will all be doomed' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.11.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.11.08

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Key points from President Anura Kumar's 2026 Budget Speech in Parliament (English)

Key points from President Anura Kumar's 2026 Budget Speech in Parliament (English)