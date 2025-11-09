JSC revises qualifications for Magistrate recruitment

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has decided to amend the qualifications for recruitment to the position of Magistrate in the Judicial Service.

Accordingly, the qualifications required for the Judicial Officer Class II Grade I Magistrate position in the Judicial Service have been revised accordingly.

The Commission has specified four qualifications that candidates must fulfill for the post.

Accordingly, in order to qualify for the post, applicant must be either, an attorney-at-law with at least three years of active professional experience, or having served for at least three years in the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, or as a Legal Research Officer, or an individual must have served as a legal officer for at least three years in a Ministry, Department, government institution, or other public body, and having appeared regularly in court during that period, or served as a legal officer for at least three years in a private company, bank, or institution, while regularly appearing in court proceedings, the Judicial Service Commission has noted.