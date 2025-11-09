2025 A/L Exam: Strict laws to prevent examination malpractices

All necessary preparations have been completed for the conduct of the 2025 General Certificate of Education (GCE) Advanced Level (A/L) examination, which begins tomorrow (10), the Department of Examinations has announced.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Colombo today, the Commissioner General of Examinations, Indika Kumari Liyanage said laws and regulations will be strictly enforced to prevent exam malpractices.

The 2025 A/L exam will be held at 2,362 examination centers across the country from tomorrow until December 5.

A total of 340,525 candidates are scheduled to sit for the exam, including 246,521 school candidates and 94,004 private candidates.

The Commissioner General emphasized that all candidates must arrive at their examination centers at least one hour before the scheduled start time.

She further stated that in order to verify the identity of a student, face must be fully visible throughout the entire examination.

Additionally, ears must also be visible, as some communication devices can be worn by candidates.

She also stated:

“Another important point: when answering multiple-choice question papers, candidates must mark their answers on the multiple-choice answer sheet. We will only collect the answer sheet provided by us. Therefore, candidates must manage their time carefully and ensure that they mark their answers on the correct official answer sheet.”