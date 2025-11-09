Police foil drug operation in Maharagama, six arrested

A total of six individuals, including the main suspect have been arrested for packaging and distributing crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) at a house in Pannipitiya, Maharagama, police stated.

The group was arrested by the Nugegoda Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Police seized drugs worth around Rs. 500,000, along with packaging equipment, a sealer machine, two electronic scales, small measuring tools, a grinder and LKR 16,800 suspected to be proceeds from sales.

The main suspect is a 22-year-old individual while the other five had arrived at the location to purchase drugs, police stated.

The suspect had rented the house for Rs. 20,000 and was involved in large-scale drug distribution, receiving Ice from Grandpass.

Police investigations are underway to identify the main supplier.