Feedback on amendments to Finance Business Act accepted till Nov. 30: CBSL

The general public has been requested to provide feedback on the proposed amendments to the Finance Business Act, No. 42 of 2011.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has proposed amendments to the Act having recognized the need for strengthening the regulation and supervision of Finance Companies (FCs), investigation and prosecution of unauthorized finance business, resolution and winding up of non-viable FCs.

The public can access the draft amendments via the CBSL website.

Accordingly, public comments can be submitted via post, fax or email until 30 November, the CBSL stated.