Sri Lanka reaffirms unwavering support to Palestine cause

November 9, 2025   07:33 pm

Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath has reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s traditional and unwavering support to the Palestine cause.

This was conveyed during a meeting between Minister Vijitha Herath and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh, today (09).

Minister Hearth has also commended Saudi Arabia’s leading role on finding a lasting solution to the Palestine issue.

Foreign Minister Herath is currently in Saudi Arabia to attend the 26th UNWTO General Assembly.

Meanwhile, the two Foreign Ministers have also held discussion to further consolidate political and economic cooperation between Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister has briefed on Sri Lanka’s current investment friendly environment and has invited the Saudi private sector to utilize the investment opportunities unfolding in the country in various sectors.

The Foreign Minister has also highlighted the first ever Business Council that is going to be established between the Federations of Chambers of both countries during his visit which would serve as a catalyst to enhance private sector interaction between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs was officially handed over the commemorative stamps issued by the Saudi Post to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia.

