Saudi issues commemorative stamps to mark 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka

Saudi Arabia has issued commemorative stamps to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia.

The commemorative stamps issued by the Saudi Post have been presented to Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh today (09).

This marked a historic moment in the diplomatic relations between the two countries, Minister Vijitha Herath said.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath is currently in Saudi Arabia to attend the 26th UNWTO General Assembly in Riyadh.

During the meeting, both Foreign Ministers have discussed ways to further consolidate the bilateral political and economic cooperation between Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia.