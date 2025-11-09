January 1, 1970   05:30 am

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-09

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-09

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - - 2025.11.09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - - 2025.11.09

2026 Budget Debate: Minister responds to accusations over allocations to purchase vehicles (English)

2026 Budget Debate: Minister responds to accusations over allocations to purchase vehicles (English)

Govt silent over salary discrepancies - Ceylon Teachers' Union (English)

Govt silent over salary discrepancies - Ceylon Teachers' Union (English)

Budget 2026 based on NPP's clean politics culture - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Budget 2026 based on NPP's clean politics culture - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

'If we fail to protect nationalism, we will all be doomed' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'If we fail to protect nationalism, we will all be doomed' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.11.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.11.08

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin