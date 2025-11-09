January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Nearly a million evacuated as Philippines braces for super typhoon
- 2025 A/L Exam: Strict laws to prevent examination malpractices
- Sri Lankan arrested in Rameswaram after traveling to India via boat
- Police foil drug operation in Maharagama, six arrested
- Myanmar junta says demolishing 150 scam hub buildings