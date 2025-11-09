Drug circulation in Colombo significantly widespread than previously thought: Minister

Over 800 complaints related to drug use, sale and trafficking have been lodged through the 1818 hotline, introduced to provide information regarding drug trafficking in schools, Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala stated.

The Public Security Minister noted that these 800 complaints were received within the past four days.

The Minister made these remarks while participating in the Colombo District operations program under the national initiative “A Nation United” aimed at eradicating drugs from the country, held today (9) at the Colombo District Secretariat.

“We have received information from schools. Since the introduction of the 1818 emergency hotline, around 800 calls have been received within just four days. These have been handed over to the Inspector General of Police for necessary raids. A large portion of the information is coming from the Colombo District,” The Minister said.

“Also, within the first four days of launching this operation, police have arrested 5,300 individuals. During these operations, it became evident that drug circulation in the Colombo District is significantly widespread,” Minister Ananda Wijepala added.