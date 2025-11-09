Drug circulation in Colombo significantly widespread than previously thought: Minister

Drug circulation in Colombo significantly widespread than previously thought: Minister

November 9, 2025   09:33 pm

Over 800 complaints related to drug use, sale and trafficking have been lodged through the 1818 hotline, introduced to provide information regarding drug trafficking in schools, Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala stated.

The Public Security Minister noted that these 800 complaints were received within the past four days.

The Minister made these remarks while participating in the Colombo District operations program under the national initiative “A Nation United” aimed at eradicating drugs from the country, held today (9) at the Colombo District Secretariat.

“We have received information from schools. Since the introduction of the 1818 emergency hotline, around 800 calls have been received within just four days. These have been handed over to the Inspector General of Police for necessary raids. A large portion of the information is coming from the Colombo District,” The Minister said.

“Also, within the first four days of launching this operation, police have arrested 5,300 individuals. During these operations, it became evident that drug circulation in the Colombo District is significantly widespread,” Minister Ananda Wijepala added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-09

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-09

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - - 2025.11.09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - - 2025.11.09

2026 Budget Debate: Minister responds to accusations over allocations to purchase vehicles (English)

2026 Budget Debate: Minister responds to accusations over allocations to purchase vehicles (English)

Govt silent over salary discrepancies - Ceylon Teachers' Union (English)

Govt silent over salary discrepancies - Ceylon Teachers' Union (English)

Budget 2026 based on NPP's clean politics culture - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Budget 2026 based on NPP's clean politics culture - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

'If we fail to protect nationalism, we will all be doomed' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'If we fail to protect nationalism, we will all be doomed' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.11.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.11.08

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin