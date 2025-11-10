Age-appropriate sex education should be introduced for school children: PM Harini

An age-appropriate sex education program should be introduced for children in order to prevent sexual misconduct and abuse, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated.

Speaking at a program held in Kandy, the Prime Minister further said that plans for this initiative will be implemented based on the recommendations and guidance of experts.

This statement was made during a public awareness program held under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya to inform representatives of the Kandy District about the new education reforms.

Speaking on the matter, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated:

“For Grade 6, we have prepared a book that is appropriate for the students’ age. The Ministry of Health — particularly the Family Health Bureau — has continuously emphasized the need to provide sex education. Since the trend of children being subjected to sexual abuse and harassment in our country is increasing, the Family Health Bureau and the Ministry of Health have repeatedly pointed out that it is essential to educate children on how to protect themselves.

Similarly, the National Child Protection Authority has also informed us that this is a serious issue and that children should be made aware of how to safeguard their own bodies. We are currently holding discussions with the relevant ministries and authorities and are obtaining their recommendations.

However, a final decision has not yet been made regarding when and at what age this will be introduced. According to the ongoing discussions, we believe that as children’s bodies begin to change, they should receive proper education on how to protect themselves in a manner suitable for their age. All of this is being done in accordance with the guidance and advice of experts in the health sector.”