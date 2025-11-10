Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

November 10, 2025   06:28 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m., today (10), the Department of Meteorology said.  

Fairly heavy rainfalls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Uva, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts, it said.   

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

7% economic growth inadequate for prosperity  experts (English)

7% economic growth inadequate for prosperity  experts (English)

7% economic growth inadequate for prosperity  experts (English)

Deputy Minister says govt is reviving a crisis-stricken country (English)

Deputy Minister says govt is reviving a crisis-stricken country (English)

Trade unions decry budget allocations to import vehicles (English)

Trade unions decry budget allocations to import vehicles (English)

Sri Lanka Customs on Nov. 6 records highest single-day revenue in history (English)

Sri Lanka Customs on Nov. 6 records highest single-day revenue in history (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-09

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - - 2025.11.09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - - 2025.11.09

2026 Budget Debate: Minister responds to accusations over allocations to purchase vehicles (English)

2026 Budget Debate: Minister responds to accusations over allocations to purchase vehicles (English)

Govt silent over salary discrepancies - Ceylon Teachers' Union (English)

Govt silent over salary discrepancies - Ceylon Teachers' Union (English)