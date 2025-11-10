Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m., today (10), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy rainfalls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Uva, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts, it said.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.