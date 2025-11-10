Second day of 2026 Budget debate to begin today

November 10, 2025   07:46 am

The second day of the debate on the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill for the year 2026 is scheduled to commence today (10).

The budget second reading debate will be held for 6 days and the vote is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 14 at 6:00 p.m., the Department of Communication of Parliament said.

The Committee Stage debate will be held for 17 days from November 15 to December 5.

The third reading vote is scheduled to be held at 6.00 p.m. on December 5.

The Budget Debate is scheduled to be held every day during the Budget Period, except for public holidays and Sundays, according to the Department of Communication of Parliament.

According to the 2026 Budget proposal delivered by the President, the government’s expected revenue for 2026 is set at Rs. 5,300 million while the expenditure has been projected to be Rs. 7,057 million.

Accordingly, the Budget deficit will be Rs. 1,757 million or 5.1% of the Gross Domestic Product.

 

