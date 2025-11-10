Steering Committee to be established to digitize healthcare service in Sri Lanka

Steering Committee to be established to digitize healthcare service in Sri Lanka

November 10, 2025   09:27 am

A special discussion was held under the patronage of the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Nalinda Jayatissa on the establishment of a Steering Committee to digitally transform Sri Lanka’s free healthcare system.

The discussion focused extensively on the possibility of digitally transforming the country’s free healthcare system in line with the national health policy to be implemented for the next 10 years. Both short-term and long-term strategies required to achieve this objective were comprehensively reviewed.

Extensive discussions were held on formulating a strategic framework for digitalization, enhancing healthcare infrastructure through digital media, adapting and implementing key projects with international support, identifying key concepts and requirements for digital transformation and steering committee concepts, draft concepts, and expected outcomes. 

Further attention was also directed toward developing the necessary human resources to efficiently carry out this task and related training programs.

Accordingly, the draft concept paper outlining these focal areas was presented by Dr. Arjuna Thilakarthne, Deputy Director General (Medical Services) of the Ministry of Health and Mass Media.

The session was attended by Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni, the Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, Eranga Weeraratne, and the Senior Advisor to the President on Digital Economy, Dr. Hans Wijesuriya, the Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Additional Secretaries to the Ministry, Deputy Directors Generals, Directors, and subject matter experts.

