Man dies after on-field accident during cricket match in Minuwangoda

Man dies after on-field accident during cricket match in Minuwangoda

November 10, 2025   09:30 am

A 41-year-old man has reportedly died following an accident during a cricket match at a playground in the Aluthepola area of Minuwangoda.

The incident had occurred when two players collided while attempting to catch a ball during the match.

The injured player was admitted to the Minuwangoda Base Hospital, however, he later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Katuwellegama, Palugahawela.

The Minuwangoda Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka Customs on Nov. 6 records highest single-day revenue in history (English)

Sri Lanka Customs on Nov. 6 records highest single-day revenue in history (English)

Sri Lanka Customs on Nov. 6 records highest single-day revenue in history (English)

7% economic growth inadequate for prosperity  experts (English)

7% economic growth inadequate for prosperity  experts (English)

Deputy Minister says govt is reviving a crisis-stricken country (English)

Deputy Minister says govt is reviving a crisis-stricken country (English)

Trade unions decry budget allocations to import vehicles (English)

Trade unions decry budget allocations to import vehicles (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-09

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - - 2025.11.09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - - 2025.11.09

2026 Budget Debate: Minister responds to accusations over allocations to purchase vehicles (English)

2026 Budget Debate: Minister responds to accusations over allocations to purchase vehicles (English)

Govt silent over salary discrepancies - Ceylon Teachers' Union (English)

Govt silent over salary discrepancies - Ceylon Teachers' Union (English)