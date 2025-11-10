Man dies after on-field accident during cricket match in Minuwangoda

A 41-year-old man has reportedly died following an accident during a cricket match at a playground in the Aluthepola area of Minuwangoda.

The incident had occurred when two players collided while attempting to catch a ball during the match.

The injured player was admitted to the Minuwangoda Base Hospital, however, he later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Katuwellegama, Palugahawela.

The Minuwangoda Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.