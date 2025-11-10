Over 1,200 arrested in nationwide anti-drug raids

A total of 1,284 suspects were arrested during 1,000 island-wide raids conducted within yesterday (10) under the “Nation United – National Drive” campaign aimed at eradicating narcotics from the country.

According to the Police Media Division, officers seized 07 kilograms 21 grams of heroin and 04 kilograms 715 grams of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) and several other illicit narcotics, including ‘hashish,’ and other toxic drugs, during the operations.

Detention orders have been obtained for 16 of the arrested suspects, while 15 individuals identified as drug addicts have been referred for rehabilitation, police said.

Accordingly, the police further stated that more than 12,000 suspects have been arrested during raids conducted since October 30, following the launch of the “Nation United – National Drive” campaign.