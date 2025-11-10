Prisons Dept. launches probe into viral video on social media

The Department of Prisons has initiated an investigation into a video circulating widely on social media, which appears to show an inmate reportedly identified as a notorious underworld figure, freely using a mobile phone within a prison premises.

The footage shows the inmate allegedly engaging in drug use while using the mobile phone, as another inmate is seen massaging his head.

According to information shared on social media, the individual featured in the video is said to be an organized criminal currently detained at the Boossa Prison.

Accordingly, the Department of Prisons says it has launched an investigation into the incident.

However, a spokesperson for the Department of Prisons stated that the Superintendent of Boossa Prison has confirmed the incident did not take place within that prison, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Department of Prisons has instructed the superintendents of Boossa, Galle, and Agunakolapelessa prisons to submit immediate reports regarding the incident.