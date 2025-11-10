Three workers including 2 Sri Lankans found dead at fish farm in South Korea

Three workers were found dead at a land-based fish farm in Goseong, South Gyeongsang Province, in South Korea, prompting a police investigation.

According to the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency on the 10th, the three workers—a Korean man in his 50s, the site manager, and two Sri Lankan employees in their 20s and 30s—were discovered deceased inside a large reservoir (4 meters wide, 3 meters long, and 2 meters high) at the Goseong farm around 8:30 p.m. on the 9th. The reservoir was nearly filled with water at the time.

Police began their investigation after receiving a report at 7:38 p.m. the same day from the family of the man in his 50s, who stated, “My father is not responding.” One of the foreign workers was wearing attire resembling work clothes, while the other two were in casual clothing.

Authorities plan to conduct autopsies on the deceased and investigate the company to determine the exact circumstances, including potential safety accidents and possible negligence.

Source: The Chosun Daily

--Agencies