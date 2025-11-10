Private bus overturns in Thalawa, injuring 20 persons including children

Private bus overturns in Thalawa, injuring 20 persons including children

November 10, 2025   01:38 pm

(UPDATE) Around 20 people have sustained injuries in an accident that occurred when a private bus overturned at the Jayaganga Junction of Thalawa, Anuradhapura, the Police Media Division stated.

Police noted that among the injured are school students sitting for the GCE Advanced Level Examination.

The injured have been taken to the Thambuttegama and Anuradhapura hospitals, and one person is said to be in critical condition.

According to police, the accident happened when the bus toppled into a ditch about five feet deep.

Further investigations into the incident are underway.

A bus accident has reportedly occurred at the Jayaganga Road in Thalawa, Anuradhapura, a short while ago, police stated.

Several school children who were sitting for the G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination were among those on board the bus.

The injured have been admitted to the Thambuttegama and Thalawa hospitals, police said.

