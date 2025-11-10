Private bus overturns in Thalawa, injuring 20 persons including children

(UPDATE) Around 20 people have sustained injuries in an accident that occurred when a private bus overturned at the Jayaganga Junction of Thalawa, Anuradhapura, the Police Media Division stated.

Police noted that among the injured are school students sitting for the GCE Advanced Level Examination.

The injured have been taken to the Thambuttegama and Anuradhapura hospitals, and one person is said to be in critical condition.

According to police, the accident happened when the bus toppled into a ditch about five feet deep.

Further investigations into the incident are underway.

