14 Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

November 10, 2025   02:52 pm

Fourteen Indian fishermen accused of poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters have been arrested in seas off Northern province, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

The Navy also seized the fishing vessel used by the group.

The arrested fishermen have been handed over to regional fisheries officials for legal action.

The Navy said it continues to carry out regular patrols and enforcement operations to prevent illegal fishing by foreign vessels, noting that such activities threaten the livelihoods of local fishermen.

