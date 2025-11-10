Farmers stage protest, halt agricultural activities citing 2026 Budget neglect

November 10, 2025   02:58 pm

Farmers across several areas, including Welimada and Uva Paranagama, have withdrawn from agricultural activities today (10), alleging that the government has failed to provide reasonable solutions to their issues and that the 2026 Budget has neglected the agricultural sector.

Farmers’ organizations comprising farmers from several areas including Welimada and Uva Paranagama also staged a protest in Keppetipola town this morning.

Although the harvesting of potatoes and onions has already commenced, farmers have been voicing concerns over the past few weeks, claiming that there is no fair market price for their produce.

They further alleged that the government has made them destitute by allowing the importation of potatoes and onions during the local harvest season.

Farmers also charged that this year’s budget has paid insufficient attention in addressing key agricultural issues.

Accordingly, the ‘Voice of the Farmers of the Country’ organization, comprising farmer groups from Welimada and Nuwara Eliya, announced yesterday (09) that they would engage in trade union action by suspending all agricultural activities today, as their longstanding issues remain unresolved.

