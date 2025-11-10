2024 Auditor Generals annual report handed over to Speaker

November 10, 2025   03:37 pm

The Annual Report of the Auditor General for the year 2024 has been handed over to the Speaker of House, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne by the Acting Auditor General, G.H.D. Dharmapala, at the Parliamentary Complex.

The report has been presented in accordance with the provisions of Article 154 of the Constitution.

A large number of institutions including Ministries, Departments, Corporations, Boards, Authorities, statutory funds, non-statutory funds, foreign-aid projects, Provincial Councils, Local Government institutions, and State-Owned Enterprises were audited during the year 2024, and the relevant audit reports were submitted to Parliament by the Auditor General, the statement issued by the Department of Communication of Parliament stated.

Based on this, the respective annual report has been compiled.

