Six sentenced to death over 2015 double murder in Padiyathalawa

The Ampara High Court today (10) sentenced six individuals to death in connection with a murder that took place on April 14, 2015.

The six individuals were found guilty of assaulting and murdering two individuals in Kehelulla, Padiyathalawa.

The group had assaulted and ran over two individuals with a lorry for protesting against the six individuals who had been consuming alcohol inside a vehicle.

As a result, the High Court today imposed the death penalty on the six individuals involved in the incident.