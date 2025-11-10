Several injured in bus-lorry accident on Buttala-Monaragala road

November 10, 2025   04:16 pm

Several individuals have sustained injuries when a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) collided with a lorry at the eleventh post area on the Buttala - Monaragala main road this afternoon (10).

The driver and assistant of the lorry sustained serious injuries in the crash and were initially admitted to the Buttala Divisional Hospital and later transferred to the Monaragala District General Hospital for further treatment, Ada Derana reporter said.

According to police, several passengers of the bus also sustained minor injuries.

However, their conditions are reported to be non-life-threatening.

The Buttala Police are conducting further investigations into this accident.

