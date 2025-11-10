Sri Lanka to send 3,500 on Hajj pilgrimage in 2026

The government of Sri Lanka has signed the agreement for the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage with Saudi Arabian officials in Jeddah, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The agreement was signed by the Sri Lankan delegation, headed by the Deputy Minister of Religious and Cultural Affairs, Muneer Mulaffer and the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdulfattah Bin Sulaiman Mashat.

The agreement outlines the mutual understanding and commitment of both governments to facilitate and serve the Sri Lankan pilgrims participating in Hajj 2026. As per the agreement signed, the official Hajj quota allocated to Sri Lanka stands at 3,500.

During the signing, Deputy Minister Muneer Mulaffer expressed the appreciation of the Government of Sri Lanka for the excellent arrangements made by the Saudi authorities for Hajj 2025 and reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s readiness to continue its close collaboration with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to ensure a successful Hajj 2026 for Sri Lankan pilgrims.

He also took the opportunity to elaborate on the measures taken by the Sri Lanka government to regularise the hajj operations in the country, including the draft Hajj Act.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister Mulaffer is also scheduled to meet with Dr. Tawfiq Fawzan Alrabiah, the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah.