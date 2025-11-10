A/L paper marking could begin before the completion of exam: Exams Chief

A decision has been taken to paper marking activities before the conclusion of the 2025 General Certificate of Education (GCE) Advanced Level (A/L) examination, the Department of Examinations has stated.

The 2025 A/L exam commenced this morning (10) and is scheduled to continue until December 5.

The 2025 A/L exam is being held at 2,362 examination centers across the country.

A total of 340,525 candidates are scheduled to sit for the exam, including 246,521 school candidates and 94,004 private candidates.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Colombo today, the Commissioner General of Examinations, Indika Kumari Liyanage said the 2025 A/L exam got underway without any disruptions.

The Commissioner General of Examinations, Indika Kumari Liyanage stated:

“The examination began at the scheduled time today. Furthermore, all examination centers across the country conducted the exams without any disruptions. At this stage, we have made plans to initiate assessment activities before the completion of the examination. The message we want to give to students is to check their timetable carefully and arrive at their designated examination center at least one hour before the exam begins. They should take their assigned seat at least half an hour in advance and remember to bring their admission card.”