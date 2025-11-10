Driver of bus involved in Thalawa accident arrested

Driver of bus involved in Thalawa accident arrested

November 10, 2025   06:27 pm

The driver of the private bus involved in this morning’s accident in Thalawa, Anuradhapura has been arrested, police stated.

An individual died while 39 passengers of the bus sustained injuries in the accident.

The accident occurred when a private bus veered off the road and overturned at the Jayaganga Junction in Thalawa, Anuradhapura, police noted.

Police said a school student, who was an Ordinary Level candidate, died in the accident.

The deceased was a 16-year-old resident of Thalawa.

The body of the deceased student has been placed at the morgue of the Anuradhapura Hospital.

The Thambuttegama Police are conducting further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka Customs on Nov. 6 records highest single-day revenue in history (English)

Sri Lanka Customs on Nov. 6 records highest single-day revenue in history (English)

7% economic growth inadequate for prosperity  experts (English)

7% economic growth inadequate for prosperity  experts (English)

Deputy Minister says govt is reviving a crisis-stricken country (English)

Deputy Minister says govt is reviving a crisis-stricken country (English)

Trade unions decry budget allocations to import vehicles (English)

Trade unions decry budget allocations to import vehicles (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-09

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - - 2025.11.09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - - 2025.11.09