Driver of bus involved in Thalawa accident arrested

The driver of the private bus involved in this morning’s accident in Thalawa, Anuradhapura has been arrested, police stated.

An individual died while 39 passengers of the bus sustained injuries in the accident.

The accident occurred when a private bus veered off the road and overturned at the Jayaganga Junction in Thalawa, Anuradhapura, police noted.

Police said a school student, who was an Ordinary Level candidate, died in the accident.

The deceased was a 16-year-old resident of Thalawa.

The body of the deceased student has been placed at the morgue of the Anuradhapura Hospital.

The Thambuttegama Police are conducting further investigations.