Namal Rajapaksa visits SLFP headquarters for the first time in ten years

November 10, 2025   07:24 pm

A group from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), including its National Organizer Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa visited the headquarters of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) today (10) — for the first time in nearly ten years.

MP Rajapaksa visited the SLFP headquarters to hold discussions regarding the public rally scheduled to take place in Nugegoda on November 21, which will be held in opposition to the actions of the current government.

Representatives of the SLPP arrived at the SLFP headquarters on Darley Road this morning for the discussions.

Representing the SLFP, the party’s chairman, former Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva, and several other members participated in the meeting.

Following the discussion, SLFP General Secretary Duminda Dissanayake said all parties must unite on one platform to defend democracy. He added on November 21 they will expose the lies of the present government.

