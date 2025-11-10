Tourist arrivals in November top 60,000

A total of 61,890 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in November, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 15,541 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 25.1%. Furthermore, 8,220 persons from Russia, 4,740 from Germany, 4,450 from the United Kingdom and 2,614 French nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of November.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,952,577 with the release of the latest figures for November.

Among them, 438,946 individuals are from India, 179,277 from the UK, 141,860 Russia, 121,481 from Germany and 114,547 are from China, the SLTDA noted.