Eight dead in explosion near Delhis Red Fort Metro Station

Eight dead in explosion near Delhis Red Fort Metro Station

November 10, 2025   08:08 pm

A powerful explosion near the Red Fort metro station at India’s capital Delhi on Monday evening killed at least eight people and injured several others, officials said.

The blast, which occurred in a car parked close to the Red Fort Metro Station gate number 1, triggered a massive fire that engulfed nearby vehicles and shattered windows across the area.

Police immediately sounded a high alert across the Indian capital.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot as the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and police cordoned off the area.

Visuals from the site showed cars engulfed in flames and thick plumes of smoke rising over the busy locality.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos with nearby shops shaking from the impact and several injured being carried away for medical aid.

The Anti-Terror Quad and Delhi Police Special Cell reached the scene to investigate possible terror links.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka Customs on Nov. 6 records highest single-day revenue in history (English)

Sri Lanka Customs on Nov. 6 records highest single-day revenue in history (English)

7% economic growth inadequate for prosperity  experts (English)

7% economic growth inadequate for prosperity  experts (English)

Deputy Minister says govt is reviving a crisis-stricken country (English)

Deputy Minister says govt is reviving a crisis-stricken country (English)

Trade unions decry budget allocations to import vehicles (English)

Trade unions decry budget allocations to import vehicles (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-09

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - - 2025.11.09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - - 2025.11.09