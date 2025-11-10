A powerful explosion near the Red Fort metro station at India’s capital Delhi on Monday evening killed at least eight people and injured several others, officials said.

The blast, which occurred in a car parked close to the Red Fort Metro Station gate number 1, triggered a massive fire that engulfed nearby vehicles and shattered windows across the area.

Police immediately sounded a high alert across the Indian capital.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot as the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and police cordoned off the area.

Visuals from the site showed cars engulfed in flames and thick plumes of smoke rising over the busy locality.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos with nearby shops shaking from the impact and several injured being carried away for medical aid.

The Anti-Terror Quad and Delhi Police Special Cell reached the scene to investigate possible terror links.

- Agencies