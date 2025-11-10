Sri Lanka supports Riyadh Declaration on Future of Tourism

November 10, 2025   08:49 pm

The government of Sri Lanka has extended its support to the “Riyadh Declaration on the Future of Tourism” at the 26th Session of the United Nations World Tourism Organization General Assembly in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath conveyed Sri Lanka’s strong support for the Riyadh Declaration, adopted at the 26th Session of the UNWTO General Assembly.

During his intervention, Minister Vijitha Herath briefed the Assembly on the importance of tourism and digitalization provided in Sri Lanka’s current economic development agenda.

The Minister also highlighted that the Declaration’s policy and the strategic as well as implementational dimensions are well aligned with Sri Lanka’s own digitalization and tourism policy orientation.

Sri Lanka looks forward to the timely implementation of the Declaration’s key outcomes, including the reports on the use of AI and its impact on tourism, as well as the prospects for a future convention, Minister Vijitha Herath said during his intervention at the UNWTO General Assembly.

