India-Sri Lanka military exercise Mitra Shakti begins in Karnataka

November 10, 2025   09:29 pm

India and Sri Lanka today (10) kick-started a two-week military exercise in Karnataka’s Belagavi as part of efforts to enhance interoperability, PTI reported. 

The scope of the 11th edition of ‘Mitra Shakti’ exercise includes synergising joint responses during counter-terrorist operations, the Indian Army said.

The Indian contingent of 170 personnel is being represented mainly by troops from the Rajput Regiment, while the Sri Lankan side is being represented by 135 personnel from the Gajaba Regiment, it said.

Twenty personnel from the Indian Air Force and 10 from the Sri Lankan Air Force are also participating in the exercise.

“Both sides will practice tactical actions such as raid, search and destroy missions, heliborne operations, etc,” the Army said. Exercise Mitra Shakti will also involve the employment of drones and counter-unmanned aerial systems besides helicopters, it said.

- Agencies

