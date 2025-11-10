Man arrested in operation against mangrove destruction in Wanathawilluwa

Man arrested in operation against mangrove destruction in Wanathawilluwa

November 10, 2025   10:29 pm

Puttalam wildlife officers have arrested an individual during an operation conducted to apprehend a group involved in the destruction of mangroves in Wattakkandal, Wanathawilluwa.

Puttalam wildlife officers had received information several days ago about mangrove destruction taking place in Wattakkandal, Wanathawilluwa.

Based on that information, an operation was launched this afternoon (10) with one team operating from Kalpitiya using fishing boats and another approaching by land.

During the raid, the suspects who were cutting down mangroves attempted to escape. Officers then fired warning shots and managed to apprehend one of them.

Questioning of the arrested suspect revealed that six more individuals involved in the act had escaped.

A search operation is currently underway to locate the remaining suspects.

The arrested individual is to be handed over to the Wanathawilluwa Police for further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)

2025 A/L Exam: Strict laws to prevent examination malpractices (English)

2025 A/L Exam: Strict laws to prevent examination malpractices (English)

Thalawa Bus Accident: One dead, nearly 40 injured (English)

Thalawa Bus Accident: One dead, nearly 40 injured (English)

Namal Rajapaksa visits SLFP headquarters for the first time in ten years (English)

Namal Rajapaksa visits SLFP headquarters for the first time in ten years (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka Customs on Nov. 6 records highest single-day revenue in history (English)

Sri Lanka Customs on Nov. 6 records highest single-day revenue in history (English)

7% economic growth inadequate for prosperity  experts (English)

7% economic growth inadequate for prosperity  experts (English)