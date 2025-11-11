Heavy showers above 75mm expected in some areas today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Uva, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts.

Showers may occur in Northern province and in Trincomalee district during the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Ampara district during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.