January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Eight dead in explosion near Delhis Red Fort Metro Station
- Sri Lanka supports Riyadh Declaration on Future of Tourism
- India-Sri Lanka military exercise Mitra Shakti begins in Karnataka
- Man arrested in operation against mangrove destruction in Wanathawilluwa
- Heavy showers above 75mm expected in some areas today