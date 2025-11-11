Another three suspects arrested over Kotahena shooting

Another three suspects arrested over Kotahena shooting

November 11, 2025   06:29 am

Another three suspects including a woman have been apprehended in connection with the Kotahena shooting incident that claimed the life of one individual on Friday (07), police stated.  

The suspects have been arrested in Grandpas and Wellampitiya.

Three others were previously arrested in Jaffna over the shooting incident. 

According to police, the shooting occurred on Friday along 16th Lane, Kotahena, when a group of assailants arrived in a car, opened fire, and subsequently fled the scene.

The victim, identified as a 43-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries following the incident.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a 9mm firearm was used in the shooting, said police.

