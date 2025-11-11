Maldives confirms seizure of Sri Lankan fishing vessel with narcotics

The Maldivian police have officially confirmed that a Sri Lankan fishing vessel taken into custody by Maldivian security forces within the country’s maritime boundary contained a large quantity of narcotics.

The vessel, which had illegally entered Maldivian waters, was intercepted on November 7 by coast guard officers of the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF).

According to Maldivian police, the vessel — identified as the “Avishka Putha”, a Sri Lankan fishing trawler — was carrying over 355 kilograms of illegal drugs.

Five Sri Lankan fishermen aboard the vessel were also taken into custody, the police stated.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Maldivian police, and under a court warrant, the trawler was subjected to a special search operation yesterday.

During that search, authorities reportedly discovered 58 kilograms and 600 grams of heroin, along with 297 kilograms and 300 grams of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’), concealed in 24 compartments of the vessel.

The Maldivian police said the seizure was the result of a joint investigation involving the Sri Lanka Navy, the Sri Lanka Police, and the Maldives National Defence Force and Police.

The arrested fishermen — aged 39, 42, 28, 34, and 63 — have all been identified as Sri Lankan nationals.

This haul is being described as the largest drug seizure ever recorded within Maldivian territorial waters.

Meanwhile, Maldivian police reported that, on the advice of the country’s Attorney General, steps are being taken to transfer the arrested Sri Lankan fishermen and the seized drugs back to Sri Lanka.

A special team from the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) and the Navy has already traveled to the Maldives to commence investigations in coordination with Maldivian authorities.