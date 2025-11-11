Increase in motorcycle and three-wheeler robberies in Western Province

Increase in motorcycle and three-wheeler robberies in Western Province

November 11, 2025   07:57 am

Police say there has been a noticeable rise in motorcycle and three-wheeler robberies in Colombo city and across the Western Province.

Police noted that over the past few days, a large number of complaints have been received regarding the theft of motorcycles and three-wheelers parked along public roads.

Within the past two days, 10 motorcycles and three three-wheelers have been stolen in the Western Province, police said.

The Police Media Spokesman, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F. U. Wootler stated that special investigation teams have been deployed to conduct investigations into these incidents.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)

2025 A/L Exam: Strict laws to prevent examination malpractices (English)

2025 A/L Exam: Strict laws to prevent examination malpractices (English)

Thalawa Bus Accident: One dead, nearly 40 injured (English)

Thalawa Bus Accident: One dead, nearly 40 injured (English)

Namal Rajapaksa visits SLFP headquarters for the first time in ten years (English)

Namal Rajapaksa visits SLFP headquarters for the first time in ten years (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka Customs on Nov. 6 records highest single-day revenue in history (English)

Sri Lanka Customs on Nov. 6 records highest single-day revenue in history (English)

7% economic growth inadequate for prosperity  experts (English)

7% economic growth inadequate for prosperity  experts (English)