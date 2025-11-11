Increase in motorcycle and three-wheeler robberies in Western Province

Police say there has been a noticeable rise in motorcycle and three-wheeler robberies in Colombo city and across the Western Province.

Police noted that over the past few days, a large number of complaints have been received regarding the theft of motorcycles and three-wheelers parked along public roads.

Within the past two days, 10 motorcycles and three three-wheelers have been stolen in the Western Province, police said.

The Police Media Spokesman, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F. U. Wootler stated that special investigation teams have been deployed to conduct investigations into these incidents.