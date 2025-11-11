Another 693 individuals nabbed during island-wide police raids

Another 693 individuals nabbed during island-wide police raids

November 11, 2025   08:36 am

A total of 693 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in criminal activities and also over illicit liquor and drug-related offenses during a special island-wide operation conducted yesterday (10).

As part of the operation, 31,594 people were subjected to inspection, the Police Media Division said.

Police have identified 31 individuals directly linked to criminal activities while 466 suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested during the operation, police noted.

According to the report, a total of 22 drunk drivers were apprehended while a further 16 reckless drivers and 4,320 persons who violated various other traffic offences were identified.

According to police, island-wide operations are conducted to apprehend small-, medium-, and large-scale drug traffickers, individuals involved in criminal activities, and those in possession of illegal firearms.

