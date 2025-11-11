Over 1,000 arrested in Nation United island-wide anti-drug raids

More than 1,000 individuals have been arrested yesterday (10) under the launch of the nationwide operation to eradicate drugs from the country under the theme “A Nation United”, aimed at eradicating narcotics from the country.

According to the Police Media Division, a total of 1,060 suspects have been arrested during 1,066 raids conducted across the island.

Investigations are being carried out against 36 others under detention orders, police said.

Additionally, 24 drug addicts identified during the operation have been referred for rehabilitation.

During yesterday’s raids, officers also seized 732 grams of heroin and 583 grams of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) among other drugs.