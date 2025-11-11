World leaders express solidarity with India after deadly Delhi blast

Several world leaders and foreign envoys have expressed solidarity with India and extended condolences following the deadly car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station, which claimed eight lives and left several injured.

The blast occurred on Monday evening when a Haryana-registered car parked near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens. High alerts have been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai, with security around crowded public places and religious sites enhanced.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu took to his social media to voice solidarity with the people and the Indian government.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the blast near Red Fort, Delhi this evening. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and good wishes for swift recovery of the injured. The Maldives stands in solidarity with the people and Government of India in this difficult time,” Muizzu posted on X.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and posted on X, stating, “Saddened by news of the explosion in Delhi this evening. Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the people of India. Our thoughts are with all those affected.”

Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, also condemned the deadly attack, calling it an “act of terror”.

“Offering my prayers to the victims and families of the car blast near Red Fort. Singapore strongly condemns this act of terror. Singapore stands with India,” Wong posted on X.

Extending condolences to the victims, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar described the blast as “heartbreaking”.

“Heartbreaking scenes in Delhi following the car blast resulting in so many dead and injured. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Wishing speedy recovery to those who survived. Praise for the rescuers & security forces,” he posted on X.

The Iranian Embassy in India also expressed grief over the loss of lives and injuries in the car blast incident in Delhi, and extended condolences to India.

“The Embassy also conveys its heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims and wishes patience and comfort for them, as well as a speedy recovery for those injured in this tragic incident,” the Iranian Embassy posted on X.

The messages from global leaders and diplomats reflect the international concern over the tragic incident that shook the national capital.

Source: IANS

--Agencies