Govt striving to improve living standards of plantation workers: PM Harini

The proposal to increase the daily wage of plantation workers from Rs. 1,350 to Rs. 1,750, marks the beginning of the government’s efforts to ensure fair compensation and improved living standards for those who sustain the country’s plantation industry, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya made these remarks while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the National Tea Symposium (InTSym100) held in Colombo, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The Tea Research Institute of Sri Lanka (TRISL) celebrates its centenary this year, marking 100 years since its establishment in 1925. To commemorate the milestone, the Institute organized the International Tea Symposium 2025 in Colombo, under the theme “Perfect Sip: Bridging Innovations, Sustainability and Lifestyles.”

The landmark event brings together scientists, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders from around the world to share knowledge, explore innovations, and chart the future of the global tea industry through collaborative research and development, the statement said.

During the ceremony, a new tea variety, TRI 5000, was officially presented to the Prime Minister.

In her address, Prime Minister Amarasuriya emphasized the continued importance of the tea industry to Sri Lanka’s economy:

“Tea remains a central part of Sri Lanka’s economy, contributing nearly 10% of agricultural exports and supporting the livelihoods of close to two million people. Beyond its economic role, tea is deeply connected to our land, culture, and communities. It sustains families across the sector from smallholders and plantation workers to manufacturers, packers, and exporters.

Approximately 90% of Sri Lanka’s tea production is exported to more than 140 countries. Since its introduction, tea has represented Sri Lanka on the global stage, with Ceylon Tea recognized internationally for quality and authenticity. As a government, we aim to further expand this progress and have set a target of 400 million kilograms of made tea and US$2.5 billion in export earnings by 2030.

At the same time, we must acknowledge the human dimension of the tea industry. Women have long played a central role, from plucking to research and administration. More than 60% of the labour force in the sector comprises women. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they continued to work, generating income for the state while others were under lockdown. Their contributions deserve recognition.

They have faced significant hardships, from snake bites to injuries sustained while plucking tea leaves. Many still lack proper housing and access to childcare facilities, which adds to their challenges. These women must be provided with access to education, training, safe working conditions, fair wages, and equitable opportunities for advancement.

Our government remains committed to improving the quality of life for the plantation community. Recently, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake handed over 2,000 housing deeds to members of the plantation community who had long been denied the right to hold property, providing them with greater security and stability.

In the 2026 Sri Lankan budget, presented on November 7, a proposal was made to increase the daily wage for plantation workers from Rs. 1,350 to Rs. 1,750. This includes an increase in the base daily wage to Rs. 1,550, along with a government-proposed daily attendance incentive of Rs. 200, scheduled to take effect from January 2026. This marks the beginning of our efforts to ensure fair compensation and improved living standards for those who sustain the industry.

At the same time, the government is committed to advancing the tea sector itself. Our vision is to make the industry more sustainable, competitive, and inclusive.”

The event was attended by Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure Samantha Vidyarathne, Deputy Minister Sundaralingam Pradeep, Secretary to the Ministry Prabath Chandrakeerthi, and other distinguished guests.