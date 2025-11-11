Gold prices increase by around Rs. 8,000 today

Gold prices in Sri Lanka have risen once again following a significant increase in the price of gold in the world market.

The price of gold crossed US$ 4,120 an ounce in the world market today.

Accordingly, the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign in the Colombo Pettah gold market has risen by Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 300,600.

According to market data, the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign stood at Rs. 293,200 last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which was Rs. 317,000 last week, has increased to Rs. 325,000, traders stated.